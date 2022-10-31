Jobtech Alliance launches startup accelerator programmes to improve livelihoods in Africa

The Jobtech Alliance, an ecosystem-building initiative around inclusive jobtech in Africa steered by Mercy Corps and BFA Global, has launched two programmes – the Catalyst Jobtech Accelerator and the Jobtech Innovation Lab – designed to support digital platforms that connect people to work opportunities that build livelihoods.

A partnership between Mercy Corps and BFA Global, the Jobtech Alliance aims to create an enabling environment for entrepreneurs to build platforms that deliver quality livelihoods, are inclusive, and enable users to engage in decent work.

Building on the experience of BFA Global’s Catalyst Fund model, the Catalyst Job Accelerator will host two cohorts of four early-stage innovators creating affordable, accessible, and appropriate jobtech solutions that connect young people to jobs.

The Catalyst Job Accelerator will focus on innovations with the potential to scale and meaningfully increase jobs and income, and grant resources that would substantially impact the team’s ability to test and improve their product. The target market or operations of the startup should be in Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, Senegal, Ethiopia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Sudan, or South Sudan.

“By building an ecosystem where entrepreneurs have access to knowledge and networks that can help scale their businesses, we’re starting to change the conversation about the future of work and what can be achieved,” said Michelle Hassan, Kenya country manager at BFA Global

The Jobtech Innovation Lab partners with jobtech platforms on individual sprints which have the potential to enhance scale, impact, or inclusivity of platforms with their users. This could include developing new products or services; enhancing products, operations, or marketing in order to better deliver services, reach new markets, or remove barriers to access for marginalised populations; and supporting market expansion, particularly towards underserved markets.

“There are many great opportunities for jobtech platforms to increase their scale, impact, and inclusivity on the continent, but there is a lack of time, capital, and capacity to deliver on them. We’re keen to work with these platforms to further their business goals and improve outcomes for their platform users,” said Chris Maclay, Mercy Corps Jobtech Alliance programme director.

Each of the selected companies will receive capital, bespoke venture-building support and have the opportunity to work closely with the BFA Global and Mercy Corps teams, industry experts, mentors, and ecosystem partners to scale their impact. To apply, interested parties can visit the Catalyst Jobtech Accelerator and Jobtech Innovation Lab websites.