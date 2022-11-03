Africa’s first decentralised organisation for tech founders launched

Africa’s first decentralised autonomous organisation for tech founders – Pando DAO – has launched, while also becoming the official community partner of the Silicon Zanzibar initiative.

Pando DAO is a decentralised community of top African tech founders, whose operations span over 15 countries across the continent. Its vision is to deepen connections between members of Africa’s tech community, and accelerate scale and impact in order to realise a continent-wide, positive-sum future together.

Founding members of the community represent over 50 founders and early builders from across Africa, including mPharma, Wasoko, Pariti, SunCulture, Africa Health Holdings, Stitch, MarketForce, 54Gene, Mara, VertoFX, Turaco, Raise, Carry1st, Jetstream and more.

The community has also announced it has joined as an official community partner of Silicon Zanzibar, the government initiative launched earlier this year with a goal of turning the island into a hub for tech talent and companies.

One key project is a VC fund for early-stage tech companies in Africa, which will leverage the expertise and network of its members and return funds back to them. Other initial initiatives will include a hub open to Pando DAO members, and a Pando CEO Summit, both launching later this year.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the government of Zanzibar on this initiative. We believe that through this partnership, we will be able to drive the tech ecosystem in Africa forward, with Zanzibar serving as a key part of that story by attracting tech companies and talent, and also developing homegrown companies and talent as well,” said Yacob Berhane, CEO and co-founder at Pariti and a founding member of Pando DAO.

If you are an experienced founder and interested in joining Pando in its mission to accelerate the African tech ecosystem, apply to join here.