StartupSouth to hold its 7th annual conference in Port Harcourt

StartupSouth, the largest startup conference in South​-​South/South-East, Nigeria is back for its seventh edition, and will take place in Port Harcourt on November 10-11.

Started in 2015, StartupSouth attracts founders, innovators and investors from across Nigeria and beyond to a city within the South-South and South-East Nigeria annually, to discuss technology and startup trends and challenges facing the growth of startups in the region.

This year’s theme is “Remotely Global:​ ​Advancing Subnational Economies from Talents to Corporations”, which​ aims to explore ways to accelerate the transformation of economies​ in the region and upskill talents​ in a sector currently dealing with the complexity of a broad range of new technologies.

The conference will feature high-profile speakers including Funke Opeke, founder and CEO of MainOne; Tomi Davies, president of the African Business Angel Network; and Dr. Chimezie Amadi, commissioner for Digital Economy and E-Governance in Imo State.

Sessions will dive into policy, human capital and regional development, entrepreneurship, technology, agriculture, health, education, and more. The conference will also feature a Networking Hangout Party, and an Award Gala offering networking opportunities and access to investors for early stage founders building high growth ventures in Nigeria.